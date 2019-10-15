e-paper
SBI Specialist Cadre Officer Recruitment 2019: Application process begins today

SBI SCO Recruitment 2019: State Bank of India has invited online applications for the recruitment of specialist cadre officer (SCO) on regular and contractual recruitment. There are a total of 66 posts.The advertisement number is CRPD/SCO/2019-20/16. Check official notification her.

education Updated: Oct 15, 2019 10:36 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
SBI SCO Recruitment 2019
SBI SCO Recruitment 2019(SBI)
         

State Bank of India has invited online applications for the recruitment of specialist cadre officer (SCO) on regular and contractual recruitment. There are a total of 66 posts.The advertisement number is CRPD/SCO/2019-20/16.

The official notification is released today on October 15 and the online application process has also been started. The last date to apply is November 6, 2019.

Candidates can apply online at bank‘s website at www.bank.sbi/careers or www.sbi.co.in/careers

Details of Vacancy:

  • MANAGER (MARKETING-REAL ESTATE & HOUSING)
  • MANAGER (BUILDER RELATIONS)
  • MANAGER (PRODUCT DEV. & RESEARCH - REH)
  • MANAGER (RISK MGMT-IBG)
  • MANAGER (CREDIT ANALYST-IBG)
  • SENIOR SPECIAL EXECUTIVE (COMPLIANCE)
  • SENIOR EXECUTIVE- FINANCIAL INSTITUTION (CORRESPONDENT RELATIONS)
  • SENIOR SPECIAL EXECUTIVE (STRATEGY-TMG)
  • SENIOR SPECIAL EXECUTIVE (FEMA COMPLIANCE)
  • EXECUTIVE (FI & MM)
  • SENIOR EXECUTIVE (SOCIAL BANKING & CSR)
  • MANAGER (ANYTIME CHANNELS)
  • MANAGER (ANALYST-FI)
  • Dy. MANAGER (AGRI-SPL.)
  • MANAGER ANALYST
  • SENIOR EXECUTIVE (RETAIL BANKING)

Eligibility:

For different posts of managers and senior special executive for which applicants having MBA degree (2 years full time course) can apply.

Applicants need to have 5 years of experience in relevant field. For some posts, the required experience is 3 years.

Check job profile and detailed educational and work experience requirements in the official notification here.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 10:36 IST

