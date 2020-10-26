e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 26, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / SC rejects plea for implementation of 50% OBC reservation in Tamil Nadu medical colleges

SC rejects plea for implementation of 50% OBC reservation in Tamil Nadu medical colleges

A bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao rejected the pleas seeking implementation of 50 per cent OBC reservation in Tamil Nadu for AIQ seats in State-run medical colleges this academic year.

education Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 16:25 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
New Delhi
Supreme Court.
Supreme Court.(HT file )
         

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected the plea seeking implementation of 50 per cent Other Backward Classes (OBCs) reservation in Tamil Nadu medical colleges on seats contributed to the All-India Quota (AIQ) by the State.

A bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao rejected the pleas seeking implementation of 50 per cent OBC reservation in Tamil Nadu for AIQ seats in State-run medical colleges this academic year.

The Tamil Nadu government, ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) had approached the apex court after the Centre had said that it was not possible to extend 50 per cent OBC reservation this year.

In July, the Madras High Court had directed the Central government to constitute a committee comprising representatives from the Centre, State and Medical Council of India to decide on the issue of providing OBC reservation in AIQ seats surrendered by Tamil Nadu for medical admission.

The High Court had also said that any decision of the committee would be applicable only for future academic years and not the current one.

tags
top news
Will give momentum to growth in Bihar, if voted to power, says Nitish Kumar
Will give momentum to growth in Bihar, if voted to power, says Nitish Kumar
Nehru-Gandhi dynasty never respected the PM’s office: JP Nadda
Nehru-Gandhi dynasty never respected the PM’s office: JP Nadda
Actor Payal Ghosh joins Union minister Ramdas Athawale’s party
Actor Payal Ghosh joins Union minister Ramdas Athawale’s party
Corruption taking place right under Nitish Kumar’s nose, says Chirag Paswan
Corruption taking place right under Nitish Kumar’s nose, says Chirag Paswan
House already won? Nancy Pelosi thinks so, and reaches for more
House already won? Nancy Pelosi thinks so, and reaches for more
‘Kohli-ABD stand was in coma’: Sehwag on RCB’s loss to CSK
‘Kohli-ABD stand was in coma’: Sehwag on RCB’s loss to CSK
Amazon, Reliance in ‘face-off’ over assets of Future Retail Limited
Amazon, Reliance in ‘face-off’ over assets of Future Retail Limited
Bihar: Tejashwi offers onion garland to CM Nitish, Chirag questions liquor ban
Bihar: Tejashwi offers onion garland to CM Nitish, Chirag questions liquor ban
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar PollIndia Covid 19 TallyNEET MDS 2021Dilip RayBigg Boss 14 written updateIPL 2020, KKR vs KXIP

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In