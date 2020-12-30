e-paper
Home / Education / Scholar wants ‘bhoot vidya’ course name to be changed

Scholar wants ‘bhoot vidya’ course name to be changed

The BHU has already clarified that the course, being offered by the Ayurveda department, deals with psychosomatic disorder and has nothing to do with paranormal activities as is being misinterpreted.

education Updated: Dec 30, 2019 10:47 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Varanasi
The course name ‘Bhoot Vidya’ conveys a bad message.
With a controversy over the introduction of a certificate course in “Bhoot Vidya” in the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) now raging on the social media, a member of BHU court has written a letter to the Vice-Chancellor suggesting a change in the name of the course.

The BHU has already clarified that the course, being offered by the Ayurveda department, deals with psychosomatic disorder and has nothing to do with paranormal activities as is being misinterpreted.

Shriram S. Savrikar of Mumbai, also a member of the BHU court, has said in a letter that since the common man’s comprehension is limited, more clarity in nomenclature is imperative.

“I am not aware about the course content. However, on the basis of my knowledge of the subject, it appears to be related to psychiatry. Therefore, the name of the course should be changed and renamed as Ayurvedic psychiatry,” Savrikar said in his letter.

The letter also adds: “Common people perceive ‘Bhoot’ as ghosts and demons, and invariably relate it to ‘tantrik’ rituals, which makes the issue very sensitive. The course name ‘Bhoot Vidya’ conveys a bad message.”

The BHU officials have yet to take a decision on renaming the course.

In Uddhav Thackeray’s cabinet expansion, son Aaditya to make a surprise entry
‘Why no official statement from Sonia Gandhi?’: Prashant Kishor on NRC
Dense fog shrouds Delhi, throws rail traffic out of gear, 16 flights diverted
Delhi home where 11 of family were found dead now a diagnostic centre
Wisden announces T20I team of decade, no MS Dhoni, Kohli not captain
Slasher: Suzuki Swift Katana edition of hatchback to be unveiled in January
Realme takes on Xiaomi Redmi K30 with X50, key specifications leaked
From Joker to Gully Boy, the top 10 films of 2019
