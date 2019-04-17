School’s delay to cost SSC students bonus marks

Several students from a Karjat school might not get bonus marks for art and culture because the school delayed sending the list of their details to the board.

Fifty-six students at Karjat Education Society (KES) English Medium School have been left in the lurch as their proposals to get three to 15 bonus marks were not cleared by the board. While the final deadline to submit proposals for all schools was March 5, the school only submitted them to the board on March 20. Having missed three deadlines, the board has decided to not offer any extension.

“We had sent several reminder letters, despite which the school did not send its proposals. The board cannot extend the deadline anymore and while we know this would affect students, we cannot grant permission unless the state government decides to make an exception in the case,” said Sharad Khandagale, secretary, Mumbai divisional board.

Vinod Alsundekar, principal, KES School said the proposals could not be sent because he forgot the deadline. “It was our mistake that we could not remember the deadline. But we did submit the proposals later and have been requesting the state education department and the board to allow an extension so that students don’t suffer,” he added.

Parents, however, were irate that students will suffer despite putting in the hard work. “These children have given drawing exams and participated in cultural events going beyond their studies, for which they deserve these extra marks. At a time when there is so much competition for junior college admissions, every mark counts,” said one parent.

The board allots three to seven bonus marks for clearing drawing grade exams, depending on the grade the child secures. Those trained in music and performing arts get up to 15 bonus marks.

First Published: Apr 17, 2019 15:50 IST