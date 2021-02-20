IND USA
Representational image. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)
Representational image. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)
School timings in Punjab to change from Feb 22

In a statement issued by the Education department, Singla said from Monday onwards, primary schools will function from 9 am to 3 pm and middle, high and senior secondary schools from 9 am to 3:20 pm.
PTI, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:00 AM IST

The timings of government, aided and private schools in Punjab will change from February 22, state Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla said on Friday.

In a statement issued by the Education department, Singla said from Monday onwards, primary schools will function from 9 am to 3 pm and middle, high and senior secondary schools from 9 am to 3:20 pm.

It is time for final revisions before the annual examinations, and following the persistent demand of parents and teachers, the department has decided to change the school timings, the minister said.

"Before the reopening of schools, classes were being conducted online through various means which minimized physical interaction between the teachers and students.

"Pre-board examinations are being held in the schools, and special focus will be given on students after reviewing their performance. Now with the change in school timings, students and teachers will get an extra hour for final revisions which will help them excel in exams," Singla said.

Schools in the state were reopened in January, nine months after a nationwide lockdown was imposed to check the coronavirus pandemic.

