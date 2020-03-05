Schoolgirls take over Sitamarhi DM, SP for a day. Here’s what happened next

education

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 12:43 IST

Scores of visitors to the Sitamarhi district collectorate were amused on Wednesday when they saw a schoolgirl, clad in uniforms, sitting in the district magistrate’s chair and giving orders even as the real one, standing by her side, looked on.

These young girl students are taking “charge” as top officials for a day under a four-day ‘Meet your collector’ programme in the run-up to the International Women’s Day (March 8).

The idea was mooted by Sitamarhi district magistrate (DM) Abhilasha Kumari Sharma in an attempt to inspire and empower girl students.

The programme will conclude on Thursday.

As “collector” for a day, Sundram Priya (13), a Class 7 student of Municipal Middle School, took stock of various public works in the town and issued directives to “subordinate” officials.

“I formally introduced Priya to the staff and escorted her to my chamber, from where she oversaw the work. She interacted confidently with media persons while expressing concerns over unrepaired roads. She also asked the officials concerned to visit the spot and ensure necessary action,” said the DM.

“I even presented her with a formal letter handing over the charge for the day,” Sharma said.

Sitting in the chair of superintendent of police, Class 6 student Prabha Kumari (12) of Government Middle School, issued a stern warning to the station house officers (SHOs) who were unable to resolve the complaints.

Scolding the Riga police station SHO, Prabha said, “I am getting a lot of complaints regarding your police station. Either do your job properly or be ready to face the music.”

“The aim of this activity was to give Prabha a slice of experience of what the actual duties of an SP are and how to meet and interact with hundreds of people coming with their problems,” the DM said.

By the end of the day, the officials asked their outgoing counterparts to pen a brief essay on their day’s experiences.

“The girls will be more confident, aware of their future goals, and most importantly, they will motivate other girls and family members to perform better. It is also a process for their immersion in governance at an early age,” Sharma said.