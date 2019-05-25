Schools can run extra classes for class 10th, 12th only between 7 and 11 am, directs DIoS

The district administration has allowed schools that want to finish the syllabus for students appearing in board examinations to run extra classes. But all these classes should be run between 7 am to 11 am, an official said.

District Inspector of School (DIoS), Mukesh Kumar Singh said on Friday schools could only run Classes 10 and 12 as these students would take the board examination in 2020.

But the rest of the classes would remain closed for summer vacation. Likewise, schools were allowed to run summer camps too, he said.

According to sources, the decision was taken following pressure from school administrations wanting to run extra classes for students of Class 10 and 12, as they wanted to rush through the course and prepare the students better for the board examination.

Earlier on Wednesday, the management and principals of two educational institutions in Lucknow — City Montessori School and Bal Vidya Mandir at Charbagh – were served notices for keeping their schools open in violation of the district magistrate’s order.The DIoS sought clarification from the principals of CMS and Bal Vidya Mandir for keeping the institutions open on Wednesday despite the DM’s order. In view of the heat wave, all schools that had not closed for summer vacation till May 21 were asked to close from May 22. The order was applicable for students from nursery to Class 12.

First Published: May 25, 2019 10:45 IST