Schools in Patna gearing up for textbooks distribution

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 11:44 IST

Students and parents heaved a sigh of relief after the Patna district administration ordered reopening of book shops and school counters for selling books till April 30.

According to an order issued by district magistrate Kumar Ravi on Thursday evening, book shops and school book counters will remain open from 6 am to 6pm to sell mandatory study materials from class LKG to class 12.

He also instructed the schools to prepare class-wise and section-wise schedule for the parents to collect books.

The order stated that the social distancing norms would be followed. “Only one guardian per student can visit book counter along with student’s identity card to collect books. Not more than 25 parents can be dealt in one hour. Strictly following sanitation and social distancing norm is mandatory for both buyers and sellers,” said Ravi.

In light of the order, majority of schools remained engaged on Friday in chalking out plan for books distribution.

Notre Dame Academy will start books’ distribution from Saturday.

A school official said, “We have planned to distribute textbooks to higher classes first. A 3-day schedule for distribution of books and notebooks has been prepared. Three counters are being set up. On Saturday, textbooks for class 12 to 9 will be available in two shifts. Parents have been informed for the same.”

Principal of DY Patil School Radhika Kizhakkumkara said that the schedule has been prepared. “We will take five days to complete book distribution. We will call parents of two classes each day in two shifts. Prior message to respective class guardians will be sent.”

Bishop Scott group of schools have also come up with similar plan. “Books will be available at school counters from 9 am to 6 pm. Day wise schedule has been uploaded on CampusCare app where parents can access routine.”

However, majority of book shops remained close on Friday.

Raj Kumar, a book seller near Aashiyana said, “This locality comes under Covid hotspot zone, so I was unable to open my shop despite getting relaxation.”

M K Sinha, manager of a private book depot at Boring Road, said, “We have not opened counters for customers as there is shortage of manpower. Initially, we will deliver books to schools. In March, we received order and booklists from several schools but consignments were not delivered due to lockdown.”