e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 27, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / West Bengal schools to remain closed till June 30, says Partha Chatterjee

West Bengal schools to remain closed till June 30, says Partha Chatterjee

Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said the decision was taken as several school buildings were damaged by cyclone Amphan in eight districts and there is also a possibility that some of the buildings may be used as quarantine centres for the migrant workers.

education Updated: May 27, 2020 18:15 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Kolkata
Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee.
Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee.(PTI file)
         

Schools in West Bengal will remain closed till June 30, the state government announced on Wednesday.

Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said the decision was taken as several school buildings were damaged by cyclone Amphan in eight districts and there is also a possibility that some of the buildings may be used as quarantine centres for the migrant workers.

The government had earlier announced that schools will remain closed till June 10.

The rescheduled dates for Class 12 state boards exams remain unchanged and they will be held on June 29, July 2 and July 6 as announced last week, Chatterjee said addressing a press conference in Bikash Bhavan here.

He said the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education has been asked to put in place all necessary precautions for holding the exams in 1,058 examination centres.

“If necessary, the buildings of some colleges can also be used for the higher secondary exams,” he added.

The cyclone has caused damage to 462 examination centres and alternative venues are being scouted, the minister said.

These affected exam centres are located in Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, East Burdwan, Nadia, Hooghly and Howrah districts.

The minister, who earlier in the day met senior officials of the education department, said as per preliminary estimate the damages to educational institutions, including colleges, due to the cyclone has been pegged at Rs 700 crore and the department will soon be submitting a report to the state government for help.

To make up for the prolonged disruption in classes, the government will ask coordinators to ensure that teachers take classes of students at home if they live in the same locality, he said.

“We will work out the modalities in this regard very soon,” Chatterjee said.

The department was also actively considering the proposal to provide free textbooks to the cyclone-affected students, particularly those in the higher secondary level, he said.

tags
top news
Donald Trump offers to mediate ‘raging’ India-China border dispute
Donald Trump offers to mediate ‘raging’ India-China border dispute
In Wuhan, swab samples are being mixed to carry out quick group tests
In Wuhan, swab samples are being mixed to carry out quick group tests
‘Do not let differences overshadow relations’: China’s India envoy on ties
‘Do not let differences overshadow relations’: China’s India envoy on ties
Pandemic creating ‘lockdown generation’ as one in six youths stop work: UN
Pandemic creating ‘lockdown generation’ as one in six youths stop work: UN
Heatwave likely to continue during next 24 hours: IMD
Heatwave likely to continue during next 24 hours: IMD
PM Modi’s ‘Doklam team’ back in action to stand up to China in Ladakh
PM Modi’s ‘Doklam team’ back in action to stand up to China in Ladakh
India to play opening Test at Brisbane if Australia tour goes ahead -Report
India to play opening Test at Brisbane if Australia tour goes ahead -Report
‘BJP trying to destabilise Maharashtra govt’: Nitin Raut slams Modi govt
‘BJP trying to destabilise Maharashtra govt’: Nitin Raut slams Modi govt
trending topics
Maharashtra COVID-19 CasesDMRCCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyHappy birthday AbRamRahul GandhiBihar 10th ResultCovid-19 positive cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In