Schools to remain closed in HP districts tomorrow due to heavy rains

Heavy rains have driven the Himachal Pradesh government to order closure of all schools in Kullu and Kinnaur districts on Monday, officials said.

All government and private schools will remain closed in tribal district of Kinnaur on Monday as per the directions issued by Deputy Commissioner Gopal Chand, an official said Sunday.

Similarly, all private and government schools as well colleges and ITIs will remain closed on Monday in Kullu district, Deputy Commissioner Yunus said.

Yunus said students would not be required to come to their education institutions but teaching and non-teaching staff would remain present in their respective institutions.

First Published: Sep 23, 2018 18:27 IST