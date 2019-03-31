Class 8 students being taught class 1 syllabus to win medal for school

Senior students in remote villages of West Singhbhum were being taught from the syllabus of lower grades. Teachers had been completing the basic course of lower grades to get medal for the school under Gyan Setu programme run by the education department, said Pader Laguri, a senior teacher at Utkramit Madhya Vidyalay (upgraded middle school) Bundu village under Manoharpur block.

The education department had been running Gyan Setu programme to award medals to the schools based on their academic performance. They had divided the classes into different groups called Nirman, Pragati, Sugam, Subodh and Lakshya.

Under this programme, the education department will provide gold, silver and bronze medals to the schools and teachers by judging the quality of the education.

In several remote villages, students of different age groups were being taught together by one teacher. Students from class one to class eight of middle schools were learning the syllabus of class one instead of completing their respective course.

Pader Laguri said that all 71 students of the school were being taught the basic course of class one syllabus. Schools would get medal under Gyan Setu programme, if all the students of the school turned out to be excellent in class one syllabus, he added.

Prakash Topno of class five said that the students of four different grades were being taught same course together.

Situation is same in the neighbouring Agowan primary school, where only two teachers had been conducting classes in two rooms, for the students of class one to five. Due to the lack of teachers as well as classrooms, the existing teachers had been conducting classes just to win the medal for the school, sources said.

Deputy commissioner of West Singhbhum Arava Rajkamal said that action would be taken against teachers if they are doing wrong in the name of practising Gyan Setu.

First Published: Mar 31, 2019 13:51 IST