Updated: Aug 27, 2019 08:05 IST

Members of the Students Federation of India (SFI) on Monday got an FIR registered against members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) over an alleged assault case that took place Sunday.

“SFI activists were sticking posters in Vijay Nagar area when a group of 10 ABVP men armed with sticks (with iron nails attached) came and attacked the SFI activists, brutally injuring them,” Vikas Bhadauria, SFI Delhi president, said.

“Sumit, SFI vice president is gravely injured. He was hit on the head with a blunt object after which he lost his consciousness. Women activists also were not spared, lewd comments were passed outraging their modesty,” he said.

DCP northwest, Vijayanta Arya, said, “One Sumit from SFI alleged he and others were in Vijay Nagar to stick posters around 1 am today morning. They alleged that one Sahil Malik from ABVP and others assaulted them. Based on Sumit’s complaint a case under 323 (assault) 341 (wrongful restraint) has been registered.”

