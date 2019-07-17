Skill Development Corporation partners with education to employment platform

education

National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) has partnered with betterU, a global education-to-employment platform, based out of Ottawa Canada. Through this partnership, NSDC and betterU will provide opportunities for the Indian youth to gain access to learning at affordable prices. The collaborative model has been designed to continually add global content and methods of delivery to support different types of learning mechanisms for freshers, experienced employees and corporates amongst others.

Commenting on the association, Dr. Manish Kumar, MD & CEO, NSDC said, “NSDC is focused towards developing solutions that add value to skill development programs and invigorates vocational training across the country. We believe that this partnership would significantly contribute towards our common objectives of providing high quality learning to Indian youth”.

betterU, in partnership with NSDC, will work to integrate NSDC’s current solutions and technologies and will also collaborate with its partners to strengthen current systems. Brad Loiselle, President and CEO, betterU explained, “We believe that education is the foundation for growth, which then increases the household income and supports the economy. We are delighted to partner with NSDC, because our joint vision and business model is to support all skills, and, if we do not have the right content, our business model is to find it and make it available. The overall challenge is that most educators are focused on specific type of learners, type of content and type of target audience. Millions of people’s variables cannot be supported by individual educators. betterU’s goal is to provide education support for everyone.”

With the objective to connect quality online education from leading global educators and learners, betterU’s platfom provides the tools necessary to prepare prospective Indian learners for the jobs they want and better their lives. betterU’s leadership team has been travelling the world, speaking at conferences and working to bring together global educators onto one platform, which is required to support mass education and skilling.

“For equalized education for all, we require one education platform where we can work collectively to support not only individual learners but youth at large. We believe that betterU, with the right partners, can drive growth across all industries. Our partnership with NSDC will help us achieve positive results reaching wider youth population and help in bridging the skills gap, “Loiselle added.

