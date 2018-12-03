SNAP admit card 2018 released, here’s how to download

SNAP 2018: The admit cards of the Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) Online Test 2018 has been released. Candidates who have applied can download their admit card from the official website of institutes of Symbiosis International (Deemed University) at snaptest.org. SNAP online test 2018 will be held on December 16 from 2pm to 4pm in 92 cities across India.

The examination is held for candidates aspiring to join MBA/MSc(CA)/MSc (SS) programmes offered by the institutes of Symbiosis International (Deemed University).

The admit card will be available for download until December 16. Paste your latest passport size, colour photograph at the place provided on the admit card before appearing in the online test.

Candidates must carry the admit card along with a photo identity proof (like passport, driving license, Voter ID, Pan card, Aadhar Card) to the test centre.

SNAP Admit Card 2018: Steps to download

Visit the official website for Symbiosis International (Deemed University) at snaptest.org

Click on the link for admit card

Enter your Snap ID and password on the login page that opens

Admit cards will be displayed after you click on login

Download the same and take print out too.

Note : Please use only the laptop / desktop to download your SNAP 2018 Admit card, DO NOT use the smart phones / tablets.

First Published: Dec 03, 2018 13:39 IST