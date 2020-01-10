SNAP Result 2019 to be declared today at snaptest.org

education

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 10:44 IST

Symbiosis International (Deemed University) will declare the result of Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) test 2019 today on its official website.

SNAP test 2019 was conducted on December 15, 2019. Candidates who had appeared for the SNAP test 2019 will be able to check their results online at snaptest.org.

SNAP test 2019 was conducted in 90 cities in online mode. The exam was held from 2 to 4 pm. The exam was rescheduled to December 27 for candidates appearing in Guwahati, Shillong and Dibrugarh due to disturbances in the north-eastern cities amid anti- CAA protests.

WHAT IS SNAP TEST 2019

Candidates aspiring to join MBA / MSc programmes offered by Institutes of Symbiosis International (Deemed University) have to appear for the common, mandatory Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) Online Test 2019. A candidate needs to register for SNAP Test and also register for the Institute(s) offering her/his choice of programme(s) by paying separate registration fee for each programme. If shortlisted, s/he would then need to attend the further admission (GE-PIWAT) process conducted by each of these Institutes individually.

How to check SNAP 2019 result:

Visit the official website at snaptest,org

Click on the result link flashing on the homepage

Key in your login credentials

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.