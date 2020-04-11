South Central Railway Recruitment 2020: Apply for 204 doctors, assistant posts through Whatsapp, E-Mail

education

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 16:03 IST

South Central Railway has invited online applications through email or Whatsapp for the post of specialist doctors, GDMO doctors, nursing superintendents, lab assistants and hospital attendants at Central Railway Hospital, Lallagauda.

The selected candidates will have to work in Covid- 19 wards.

There are a total of 204 vacancies. Aspirants will have to send the scanned copies of the application form along with required documents, age proof, educational qualifications etc in PDF format to engcmpparamedscr@gmail.com or on Whatsapp number 9701370624. The last date to apply is April 15. The telephonic interview will be conducted on April 18.

The link to download the prescribed application form is given on the official website. The link is provided below.

Details of vacancy:

Specialist doctors – 9

GDMI doctors – 34

Nursing superintendent – 77

Lab assistants – 7

Hospital attendant – 77

Total-- 204

Educational Qualification:

For the post of specialist doctors and GDMO doctors, aspirants should have an MBBS degree. For nursing superintendent post, aspirants must be a certified nurse and midwife with a three year course in general nursing and midwifery.

For the post of lab assistants, aspirants should have passed class 12th exam with science stream and a diploma in medical laboratory technology while for hospital attendants class 10 pass candidates with ITI course can apply.

South Central Railways recruitment: Pay Scale

Specialist doctors- Rs 85,000

GDMO doctors- Rs 75,000

Nursing Superintendent- Rs 44,9000

Lab attendant- Rs 21, 7000

Hospital attendant- Rs 18,000 plus allowance.

Selection process: Applications will be shortlisted by a nominated committee based on the qualification and experience of applicants. They will be interviewed through Whatsapp video call. The notification mentions that former railway doctors will be preferred. The upper age limit is 54 years.

Official notice (Download application form)