e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 11, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / South Central Railway Recruitment 2020: Apply for 204 doctors, assistant posts through Whatsapp, E-Mail

South Central Railway Recruitment 2020: Apply for 204 doctors, assistant posts through Whatsapp, E-Mail

South Central Railway has invited online applications through email or Whatsapp for the post of specialist doctors, GDMO doctors, nursing superintendents, lab assistants and hospital attendants at Central Hospital, Lallagauda. There are a total of 204 vacancies. Apply before April 15.

education Updated: Apr 11, 2020 16:03 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
An Indian Railways train coach is converted into an isolation ward for treating COVID-19 patients
An Indian Railways train coach is converted into an isolation ward for treating COVID-19 patients(HT File)
         

South Central Railway has invited online applications through email or Whatsapp for the post of specialist doctors, GDMO doctors, nursing superintendents, lab assistants and hospital attendants at Central Railway Hospital, Lallagauda.

The selected candidates will have to work in Covid- 19 wards.

There are a total of 204 vacancies. Aspirants will have to send the scanned copies of the application form along with required documents, age proof, educational qualifications etc in PDF format to  engcmpparamedscr@gmail.com or on Whatsapp number 9701370624. The last date to apply is April 15. The telephonic interview will be conducted on April 18.

The link to download the prescribed application form is given on the official website. The link is provided below.

Details of vacancy:

Specialist doctors – 9

GDMI doctors – 34

Nursing superintendent – 77

Lab assistants – 7

Hospital attendant – 77

Total-- 204

Educational Qualification:

For the post of specialist doctors and GDMO doctors, aspirants should have an MBBS degree. For nursing superintendent post, aspirants must be a certified nurse and midwife with a three year course in general nursing and midwifery.

For the post of lab assistants, aspirants should have passed class 12th exam with science stream and a diploma in medical laboratory technology while for hospital attendants class 10 pass candidates with ITI course can apply.

South Central Railways recruitment: Pay Scale

Specialist doctors- Rs 85,000

GDMO doctors- Rs 75,000

Nursing Superintendent- Rs 44,9000

Lab attendant- Rs 21, 7000

Hospital attendant- Rs 18,000 plus allowance.

Selection process: Applications will be shortlisted by a nominated committee based on the qualification and experience of applicants. They will be interviewed through Whatsapp video call. The notification mentions that former railway doctors will be preferred. The upper age limit is 54 years.

Official notice (Download application form)

top news
Considering request, says Centre on CMs’ pitch to extend Covid-19 lockdown
Considering request, says Centre on CMs’ pitch to extend Covid-19 lockdown
PM has decided to extend lockdown, tweets Kejriwal; Centre sends a clarification
PM has decided to extend lockdown, tweets Kejriwal; Centre sends a clarification
LIVE| Next 3-4 weeks critical to determine impact of steps taken, says PM
LIVE| Next 3-4 weeks critical to determine impact of steps taken, says PM
Apple iPhone SE 2 launch on April 15: What to expect
Apple iPhone SE 2 launch on April 15: What to expect
Don’t push ‘once in a generation’ Dhoni into retirement: Ex-England captain
Don’t push ‘once in a generation’ Dhoni into retirement: Ex-England captain
Ratan Tata tweets and dismisses viral post attributed to him
Ratan Tata tweets and dismisses viral post attributed to him
God’s pardon in Covid-19 times: Cars, trucks line up for drive-by confessions
God’s pardon in Covid-19 times: Cars, trucks line up for drive-by confessions
‘13,500 PPE kits coming in, need around 2 lakh for Delhi’: Satyendar Jain
‘13,500 PPE kits coming in, need around 2 lakh for Delhi’: Satyendar Jain
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News