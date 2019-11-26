South Central Railway to engage 4,103 apprentices, register at scr.indianrailways.gov.in, 10th pass may apply

education

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 15:44 IST

South Central Railway has invited online applications to fill 4,103 vacancies in various apprentice trades like AC Mechanic, Carpenter, Diesel Mechanic, Electrical/ Electronics, Electrician, Electronic Mechanic, Fitter, Machinist, MMW, Painter and Welder. The online registration started on November 9, 2019. Candidates interested and eligible for the posts can apply online at scr.indianrailways.gov.in on or before December 8, 2019, till 11:30pm.

According to the official notification, “The candidate must have passed 10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks in aggregate from recognized Board. And also possess ITI Certificate in the trade notified from the institutes recognised by NCVT/SCVT.”

Age limit:

Candidates should have completed 15 years of age and should not exceed 24 years of age as on the cut-off date for receiving online applications i.e., December 8, 2019.

Application fee:

Candidates from general category are required to deposit Rs 100 as an application fee through net banking, ATM cum debit card, credit card or SBI UPI.

Female candidates and applicants from the reserved category are exempted from the payment of any application fee.

For further details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here:

Here’s the directlink to apply online

How to apply:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘ACT APPRENTICE - 2019 Online Application Registration’

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Read the instructions carefully and proceed further

5.Enter your email address and click on send OTP

6.An automated OTP will be sent to your email id

7.Key in the OTP and proceed

8.Enter your 10 digit mobile number to fill the online application form and click on send OTP

9.Key in your OTP and submit

10.The application form will appear on the display screen

11.Fill in all the requisite information and upload all supporting documents

12.Make payment

13.Download the application form and take its print out for future reference.