South Western Railway Recruitment notification 2019: 386 Vacancies on offer

South Western Railway has released an official notification inviting applications to fill 386 vacancies of Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk and Commercial cum Ticket Clerks in the Commercial Department. Candidates interested and eligible for the post can apply in the prescribed format from October 23, 2019. The application process will come to an end on November 20, 2019.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 386 vacancies out of which 160 are for Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk in Level 5 and 226 vacancies are for Commercial cum Ticket Clerks in Level 3.

Educational Qualification:

1.Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk – Candidate should have a Degree or its equivalent qualification from a recognized University.

2.Commercial cum Ticket Clerk – Candidate must be 12th passed or its equivalent with not less than 50% Marks in the aggregate.

Age limit:

Candidates belonging to general category should be between 18 to 42 years of age. Applicants under the OBC category should be between 18 to 45 years of age. For candidates from a reserved category, the upper age limit is extended to 47 years of age.

First Published: Oct 20, 2019 16:12 IST