e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 04, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Special grievance cell set up in Uttrakhand for students belonging to J-K

Special grievance cell set up in Uttrakhand for students belonging to J-K

This comes a week after Jammu and Kashmir Students Association’s delegation apprised Kumar about various issues of Kashmiri students in the state.

education Updated: Oct 04, 2020 12:02 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Dehradun
Representational image.
Representational image.
         

Director General of Police (DGP) Law and Order Ashok Kumar on Sunday launched a ‘special grievance cell’ for Jammu and Kashmir students and appointed a special nodal officer for addressing issues of Kashmiri students studying in Uttrakhand.

This comes a week after Jammu and Kashmir Students Association’s delegation apprised Kumar about various issues of Kashmiri students in the state. In the meeting, the delegation led by Spokesperson of the association Nasir Khuehami shared various issues faced by the students in the state with the DGP and requested the establishment of a special grievance cell which ensures the safety and security of the students.

As per an official statement, Kumar said that Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mamta Vohra has been designated as a nodal officer for managing the response and redressal of complaints of students belonging to Jammu and Kashmir.

The appointment of a nodal officer for Kashmiri students will give them a sense of security and comfort, he said, adding that if there is any apprehension or any misconduct towards them, they should contact Vohra for addressing such issues.

Any student or resident of Jammu and Kashmir in Uttarakhand can contact the nodal officer on mobile number -- 9412029346 or can even reach out on email mamtasvohra@gmail.com. The number and email will be manned round the clock, the statement read.

The complaint can be directly registered if any Jammu and Kashmir student or resident is threatened or harassed in the state. Moreover, Kumar assured of taking all possible steps to ensure the students’ safety and said that he had been closely monitoring the situation.

tags
top news
Ahead of Jaishankar trip, India is game to formalise Quad dialogue that ruffles China
Ahead of Jaishankar trip, India is game to formalise Quad dialogue that ruffles China
Eye on China, Canada formulates new Indo-Pacific policy
Eye on China, Canada formulates new Indo-Pacific policy
‘When will India get Covid-19 vaccine?’: Health minister to answer today
‘When will India get Covid-19 vaccine?’: Health minister to answer today
Schools in Delhi to remain shut till October 31
Schools in Delhi to remain shut till October 31
2 navy personnel killed after glider crashes while training in Kerala’s Kochi
2 navy personnel killed after glider crashes while training in Kerala’s Kochi
Pak Islamist party chief’s elevation as joint oppn leader raises eyebrows
Pak Islamist party chief’s elevation as joint oppn leader raises eyebrows
After Gandhi siblings, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad to visit Hathras
After Gandhi siblings, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad to visit Hathras
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesRCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In