Special Sikkim SNT bus services for students appearing in exams in Gangtok

To help students of the state reach their examination centres located within the Gangtok Municipal Corporation (GMC) area the SNT will run special bus services from three points Ranipool, Ranka and Tashi Viewpoint - to the respective examination centres in the GMC area, an official said.

education Updated: Sep 21, 2020 16:40 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Gangtok
Representational image. (HT file)
The Sikkim government transport undertaking SNT will run special bus services in Gangtok area to help students appearing in different examinations as a complete lockdown has been imposed in the city from September 21 to 27 to contain the spread of COVID-19.

However, students will have to reach Ranipool, Ranka and Tashi viewpoint from their own places for the special bus service.

Students can send WhatsApp or text messages giving their names, phone numbers, class, Admit Card number, name of examination, date and venue of examination and pick up point to avail the special bus service, the official said.

The CBSE class 10 and 12 compartmental examination, IGNOU term-end examination and some other examinations at college level are being held, he said.

For CBSE compartmental examination the students can send WhatsApp or text messages to phone number 9933002215 and for other examinations including IGNOU the phone number is 9434174754, the official added.

The Sikkim government has imposed a complete lockdown in Gangtok Municipal Area from September 21 to 27 to contain the spread of COVID-19.

