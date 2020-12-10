Sports infrastructure to be developed in select UP Board schools

education

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 17:56 IST

To encourage sporting abilities among students of UP Board schools, sports facilities would be provided in select schools. The initiative is part of Prayagraj Smart City project.

Tennis court, badminton court, basketball court, volleyball court and cricket net practice area will be provided in these schools where provision of play area will also be made for primary students.

“An amount of Rs 4.88 crore will be spent on the project. Tenders too have been issued for the same under the smart city project”, said project manager, smart city, SK Sinha.

In next five to six months, new sporting facilities would be provided, he added.

“Now, children studying in government schools will also be seen playing volleyball, tennis, badminton, cricket and kabaddi on their school grounds. Our officials had surveyed the campus of schools and colleges before selecting seven schools”, informed Sinha.

Meetings were held with the principal and management of the schools which had adequate space. Education officers were also involved in these meetings, he added.

The seven selected schools in the city, which were selected after the survey, include Government Inter College (boys), Colonelganj Inter College, Modern Primary School Alllenganj, CAV Inter College (MG Road), KP Girls Inter College, Hindu Mahila Inter College and Mary Wanamaker Girls Inter College of the city.

The official said that GIC (boys) would be provided with two badminton courts, one volleyball court, one basketball court, two lawn tennis courts, eight cricket net practice area and kids play area.

Likewise, Colonelganj Inter College would be provided with two badminton courts, one volleyball court, one basketball court and one kabaddi

court.

The premises of Modern Primary School, Elanganj would be provided with a basketball court and a kabaddi court. CAV Inter College would be provided with two badminton courts, one basketball

court and cricket net practice area.

The students of KP Girls Inter College would be benefited with two badminton courts, a basketball court and play area for primary students.

Mary Wanamaker Girls Inter College would have two badminton courts, a basketball court, a volleyball court and kids play area. Hindu Women’s Inter College would be provided with a badminton court, a basketball court and play area.