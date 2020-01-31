SRCC GBO 2020: Last Day to apply for diploma programme at srccgbo.edu.in

education

Updated: Jan 31, 2020 12:35 IST

The Shri Ram College of Commerce will close the application window for admission to two-year post-graduate Diploma in Global Business Operations Programme on January 31. The SRCC GBO 2020 notification was released by the college on its official website https://srccgbo.edu.in/.

Interested candidates are advised read the notification (https://www.digialm.com/per/g01/pub/1016/EForms/image/AdmissionNotification.pdf) carefully before applying for the programme. Aspirants should take a note that SRCC will only entertain online application for the Global Business Operations.

The entrance examination will be held on February 23 across 20 designated centres in the country.

SRCC GBO 2020: How to download

Candidates should follow the below-listed steps to apply for Global Business Operations Programme

Step 1: Go to SRCC GBO 2020

Step 2: Click on ‘link for Admission to PG Diploma in GBO 2020-22 batch’

Step 3: Click on new registration and fill up the form

Step 4: Pay application fee

Step 5: Cross-check all the details and submit application form

Step 7: Download SRCC GBO 2020 application form and take a printout for future reference

Shri Ram College of Commerce, a premier institution in the field of commerce and economics education in the country, was founded in 1926 by Sir Shri Ram, a leading educationist, philanthropist and industrialist. A constituent college of University of Delhi, SRCC is located at its main campus.