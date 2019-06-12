Sri Venkateswara College may begin online courses this year

Come August, students from Sri Venkateswara College (SVC) in south campus of Delhi University are likely to learn new courses digitally through the “MOOC mode”.

The massive open online courses or “MOOC” refer to the study programmes which can be learnt digitally. The course is structured in a way that students who enrol in it can go through the learning material, work on assignments and take assessments online within a stipulated time frame.

“We have taken a step towards the development of these online courses to enable more Information and Communication Technology (ICT) enabled teaching and learning. Currently, we have introduced an online evaluation in the entrepreneurship add-on course to try things out,” Lata Narayanan, associate professor and admissions head at SVC, said. “In the past, teachers of the college had also designed e-lesson plans on climate change.”

Principal P Hemalatha Reddy said the process to develop online courses started last year. “Around 40 to 50 faculty members were trained in the area of MOOCs in association with the National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration last year,” she added.

The workshop was to equip teachers with the tools required for MOOCs. “Faculty members are in the process on developing online courses using these tools and will float the course tentatively around mid-August,” Reddy said. She said the course would initially be just for students of the college this year. “Based on the feedback received on these courses, we may open it for everyone next year.”

The college is also working out modalities with Nordic Centres in India to send their students on an exchange programme this year. The Nordic Centres in India is a consortium of universities in Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden. “A memorandum of understanding over the mutual exchange programme was signed last year,” Reddy said. She added that students may have an opportunity to go for the exchange programme this year.

The college offers around 1,100 seats across 20 undergraduate courses. Few of the most sought-after courses offered by the college are BCom (Hons), economics (Hons), B.Sc. (Hons) biochemistry, B.Sc. (Hons) physics, B.Sc(Hons) electronics and B.Sc(Hons) mathematics. Among other areas, the college would also focus on interdisciplinary research between sciences and humanities this year. Students playing archery, athletics, badminton, basketball, chess, cricket, football, shooting, swimming and tennis can also take admission under sports quota in the college.

First Published: Jun 12, 2019 18:21 IST