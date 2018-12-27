SSB admit card 2018 released at applyssb.com

SSB Admit Card 2018: Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has released the admit card for sub-inspector, assistant sub-inspector and head constable posts. Candidates who have qualified the examination will appear for Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

The PET admit card can be downloaded from the official site of SSB at applyssb.com.

Sashastra Seema Bal will hire 181 posts of SI, ASI and head constable through this exam.

Here’s how to download the SSB admit card

Visit the official site of SSB at applyssb.com

The dialogue box to enter login credential will appear.

Enter the registration number, password and captcha code to login

Your admit card will be displayed

Download and take its print out.

First Published: Dec 27, 2018 15:34 IST