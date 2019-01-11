 SSC Admit Card released for Selection Post Phase VI Exam, here’s where to download
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 11, 2019-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

SSC Admit Card released for Selection Post Phase VI Exam, here’s where to download

SSC admit card for Phase VI exam 2018 can be downloaded from the regional websites of SSC.

education Updated: Jan 11, 2019 10:02 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
SSC admit card released,SSC admit card,admit cards
SSC Admit Card released for Phase VI exam(HT File)

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit cards for the Selection Post Phase VI examination on its official regional website. The admit cards have been released for categories including graduation level posts, high school level posts, and matric level posts.

A notice regarding downloading of admit cards has been uploaded on the main website of SSC i.e., ssc.nic.in.

The admit cards can be downloaded from all regional SSC websites.

SSC Selection Post Phase VI Admit Card: Here’s how to download

Go to the official regional website of SSC from which you will appear for the exam

Under the Admit Card Tab click on the link for downloading admit card for selection VI exam

Enter your registration number or name, father’s name, date of birth and captcha

Click on submit

Your admit card will appear

Download and take its print out

First Published: Jan 11, 2019 10:02 IST

tags

more from education