SSC Admit Card released for Selection Post Phase VI Exam, here’s where to download

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit cards for the Selection Post Phase VI examination on its official regional website. The admit cards have been released for categories including graduation level posts, high school level posts, and matric level posts.

A notice regarding downloading of admit cards has been uploaded on the main website of SSC i.e., ssc.nic.in.

The admit cards can be downloaded from all regional SSC websites.

SSC Selection Post Phase VI Admit Card: Here’s how to download

Go to the official regional website of SSC from which you will appear for the exam

Under the Admit Card Tab click on the link for downloading admit card for selection VI exam

Enter your registration number or name, father’s name, date of birth and captcha

Click on submit

Your admit card will appear

Download and take its print out

First Published: Jan 11, 2019 10:02 IST