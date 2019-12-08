SSC Calendar 2020-21 released, check important exam dates here

education

Updated: Dec 08, 2019 12:53 IST

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the official calendar for the year 2020- 21. According to the latest calendar the computer based exam (CBE) for combined graduate level (CGL) will be held from March 2 to 11, 2020. The combined higher secondary level (CHSL) will be held from March 16 to 27, 2020.

The SSC junior engineer exam will be held from March 30 to April 2, 2020. The SSC JHT 2019 exam will be held on February 16, 2020. The Stenographers Grade C and D exam 2019 will be conducted from May 5 to 7, 2020.

The SSC CAPF 2020 notification will be released on April 17, 2020. The last date for applying is May 16. The exam will be conducted from September 28 to October 1, 2020.

SSC JHT 2020 exam notification will be released on April 17, 2020 and the last date to apply is May 16, 2020. The exam will be conducted October 1, 2020.

SSC MTS exam 2020 will be conducted from October 26 to November 13, 2020. The notification will be released on June 2, 2020 and the last date to apply is July 15, 2020.

The SSC Stenographer’s Grade C and 2020 exam will be held from December 1 to 3, 2020, the notification for which will be released on August 4, 2020 and the last date to apply is September 3, 2020. SSC JE exam notification 2020 will also be released on August 4 and the last date to apply is September 3. The exam will be held in February 2021.

Moreover, the SSC CGL 2020 exam notification will be out on September 15, 2020 and CHSL 2020 notification will be out on November 30, 2020. SSC CPO 2020 exam will be held on March 1, 2021. SSC MTS 2020 exam will be held on March 1, 2021.