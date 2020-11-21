SSC CAPF, SI Delhi Police Recruitment Exam: Final answer key released at ssc.nic.in

education

Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 09:24 IST

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday released the final answer keys for CAPF, Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police recruitment exam 2018. SSC has also released the question papers of tier-2 exam. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can download the question papers and final answer key from the official website at ssc.nic.in before December 19.

Direct link to check SSC CAPF, SI final answer key

Moreover, the Review Medical Examination (RME) of SSC CAPF, SI candidates, whose appeal has been accepted by the Appellate Authority, will be held from November 23 to December 7 by the nodal agency- Border Security Force. Full schedule can be downloaded from the official website at bsf.gov.in

How to download SSC CAPF, SI final answer key:

Visit the official website- ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the notice dated November 20 for SSC CAPF, SI final answer key

A notice will open in PDF format

Find the link to download final answer key given at the bottom of the notice

Login using your application ID and password

Your SSC CAPF, SI final answer key 2018 will be displayed on screen

Download and match your answers.