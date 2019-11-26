e-paper
SSC CGL 2017: Final marks uploaded at ssc.nic.in, here’s how to check

SSC CGL 2017 final marks:

Nov 26, 2019
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Staff selection commission on Tuesday released the final marks of candidates who had qualified in Tier-III for appearing in the Skill Test/Document Verification of Combined Graduate Level Examination 2017.
Staff selection commission on Tuesday released the final marks of candidates who had qualified in Tier-III for appearing in the Skill Test/Document Verification of Combined Graduate Level Examination 2017.
         

Staff selection commission on Tuesday released the final marks of candidates who had qualified in Tier-III for appearing in the Skill Test/Document Verification of Combined Graduate Level Examination 2017. These candidates can now check their marks by visiting the SSC website.

How to check final marks of SSC CGL Examination 2017:

1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in 2. On the home page, click on the links for “ Uploading of Final Marks of Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2017” 3. A new page will appear on the display screen 4. Click on the link to check Final Marks of CGLE 2017 5. Select the examination name 6. Enter the registration number, password, captcha code and submit 7. Your marks will be displayed on the screen 8. Download it and take its print out for future reference.

Staff selection commission had declared the final results of Combine graduate-level recruitment examination Tier-III, 2017 on November 15.

