SSC CGL 2018 skill test: Important instructions released for candidates

education

Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 10:37 IST

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct the skill test for combined graduate level 2018 recruitment on December 18 and 19, 2020. An important notice has been released for the candidates who will appear for the SSC CGL 2018 skill test.

According to the official notice, the CGL 2018 skill test will comprise of three modules, namely, Data Entry Speed Test (DEST), Power Point Presentation/Generatron of Slides (MS Power Point), and Spread Sheet (MS Excel).

Candidates appearing for DEST, will get a master text passage of about 2000 (two thousand) key depressions will be given. Duration of this test will be 15 minutes.

Important instructions:

Candidates can only type the equivalent number of words given in the master text passage.

Combination of alphanumeric keys followed by space will be termed as one “Word”,

After typing given number of words in the master text passage, the space bar will not allow further typing of additional words. For example, if there are 500 words in the master text passage, candidates can type only 500 words and after that space bar will not allow the candidates to type any additional word.

In case, candidates type additional words/wrong words, thereby exhausting the allowed number of words before completing the master text, then they may use arrow keys/backspace key to correct wrongly typed word(s) or remove additionally typed word(s) before proceeding to complete the master text.

Power Point Presentation/Generation of Slides (MS Power Point) and Spread Sheet (MS Excel)will be administered on MS Office platform (Microsoft Office-2007 and higher versions) and duration of each module will be 15 minutes.

Important Instructions:

These modules will be conducted one after the other.

After completion of both the modules, printouts of the candidate’s work will be taken.

The candidates will have to give the print command and after getting printouts, they will write their Roll Numbers, Names and put their signatures on each page