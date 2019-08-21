SSC CGL 2018 result for tier 1 exam declared at ssc.nic.in, check cut-off here

education

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 09:42 IST

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the results of Combined Graduate Level Tier 1 (CGL Tier 1) 2018 examination on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Candidates can check their results online on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in by logging in using their login credentials. SSC has also released the cutoff score for each exam.

A total of 15162 candidates have qualified for Tier-II [Paper-I, Paper-II and Paper-IV General Studies, Finance and Accounts. 150396 candidates have qualified for Tier-II (Paper-I and Paper-II)

A total of 8578 candidates have qualified for Tier-II [Paper-I, Paper-II and Paper-III (Statistics)]

SSC Tier 1 cutoff:

For [Paper-I, Paper-II and Paper-IV (General Studies (Finance & Accounts))]

SC- -148.97

ST -- 141.86

OBC -- 165.00

UR -- 170.00

OH -- 132.90

HH --102.45

Other PwD-- 62.19

For [Paper-I, Paper-II and Paper-III (Statistics)]

SC- -140.11

ST -- 129.56

OBC -- 162.35

UR -- 165.96

OH -- 51.99

HH --64.57

Other PwD--40.00

(Paper-I and Paper-II):

SC- -111.10

ST -- 103.22

OBC -- 131.18

UR --137.07

ESM --40.00

OH- 95.55

HH --40.00

VH--70.25

Other PwD-- 40.00

Candidates who have cleared the SSC CGL Tier I exam are eligible to appear for the SSC CGL Tier II exam 2018. The SSC CGL Tier II exam will have four papers - Paper I will be Quantitative Abilities, Paper II will be English Language and Comprehension, Paper III will be Statistics, and Paper IV will be General Studies (Finance and Economics). The examination will be held in computer based mode and students will get 2 hours to solve each paper. Each paper will carry 200 marks.

SSC CGL Examination (Tier-I), 2018 was held from June 4, 2019 to June 13, 2019. The Commission also conducted re-examination for 4,825 candidates on June 19. Out of the 25 lakh 97 thousand candidates who had appeared in the examination, 8,34,746 appeared

An official notice released by SSC reads, “Based on marks scored in Tier-I Computer Based Examination, candidates have been shortlisted, category-wise, to appear in Tier-II Examination. Separate cut-offs have been fixed for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer (List-1), Junior Statistical Officer in theMinistry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (List-2) and all other posts (List-3).”

The exam is being conducted to fill up different categories of posts in various ministries, departments, and organisations in the government. Candidates selected for appointment are liable to serve anywhere in India.

SSC CGL Tier 2 exam:

In a notification issued after the SSC CGL Tier 1 examination, the commission had fixed August 20 as the tentative date for the declaration of the result. The commission had also informed that the CGL Tier II examination would be conducted as per the schedule given in the Calendar of Examinations i.e. from September 11,2019 to September 13, 2019.

SSC will normalise the score of candidates for examinations conducted in multi- shifts for any variation in the difficulty levels of the questions in different shifts. This normalisation of scores is done on the basis of fundamental assumptions that in all multi-shift exams the distribution of abilities of candidates is the same across all shifts. The SSC Tier 1 examination was held in 22 shifts at 362 examination venues in 131 cities.

In Tier-II, there will be negative marking of 0.25 for each wrong answer in Paper-II (English Language and Comprehension) and of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer in Paper-I, Paper-III and Paper-IV. In Tier-II, Paper-I and Paper-II are compulsory for all the posts.

Paper-III will be for only those candidates who apply for the post of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) and who are shortlisted in Tier-I for this Post/Paper. Paper-IV will be for only those candidates who are shortlisted in Tier-I for Paper-IV i.e. for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer.

First Published: Aug 21, 2019 09:42 IST