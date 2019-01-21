SSC CGL 2019 notification: Mock test can help you score high, check here

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the notification for its Combined Graduate level (CGL) exam 2019 soon. Candidates are waiting for the SSC to release its official notification to apply for the CGL exam 2019. Generally, the tentative month of SSC CGL exam was July for which the notification was released in the month of March in previous years. The admit card was uploaded in the month of May.

However, the candidates waiting eagerly for the notification should utilise the time for in preparing for the SSC CGL exam. Attempting mock tests and keeping themselves updated with current affairs are few of the most important things to qualify the SSC CGL exam.

SSC CGL Tier 1

“It’s best to solve previous year papers. In last year, the question level was somewhat on easier side, but you should keep your score 140+ in all the mock tests,” says Sanjay Kumar Meena Co-founder and Chief Content Officer, Madguy Labs.

“In the exam, start with English language section and finish it within 12-15 minutes. Then pick General Knowledge and solve this 25 questions in 6-7 minutes. Now you will have around 40 minutes to spend on Quant and Reasoning, use this time wisely and solve the questions you know the answers for sure. Don’t make guesses,” he added.

SSC CGL Tier 2

Madguy Labs, a personalized online learning platform for government job exam preparation has prepared a mock test for the SSC CGL aspirants with its answer key. Check below:

SSC CGL Mock Test Answer Key

