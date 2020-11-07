SSC CGL Admit Card 2019 for tier-2 exams released for some regions, here’s how to download

education

Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 14:05 IST

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Saturday released the admit cards for combined graduate level tier-2 examination on some of its regional websites. The SSC CGL Tier-2 exams will be held from November 16 to 18.

Currently, the SSC CGL admit card is available on the regional websites of north-western region, central region, Madhya Pradesh region, south region and Karnataka Kerala region. Admit card for rest of the regions will also be uploaded in the due course of time.

Direct Links:

SSC CGL Admit Card for North-Western region

SSC CGL Admit Card for Central Region

Madhya Pradesh Region

South Region

Karnataka Kerala Region

How to download SSC CGL Admit Card 2019:

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

Click on the Admit Card tab on the homepage

Click on the link for your regional websites

Find the link to download CGL tier-2 admit cards

Key in your login credentials and submit

Your SSC CGL Admit Card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.