SSC CGL answer key for tier 2 exam released, raise objections till tomorrow

SSC CGL II key: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday released the tentative answer keys of Combined Graduate Level (CGL) tier 2 examination, 2017 on its official website. Candidates can check the answer keys and raise objections until 6pm on April 16, 2018.

Steps to check the SSC CGL tier 2 answer keys:

1) Visit SSC’s official website at ssc.nic.in2) Click on link for ‘Answer key’ in the top navigation bar of the home page 3) Click on link for ‘candidates response sheet, tentative answer key and submission of representation’ 4) Click on click here to go to the login page 5) Login using the same User ID and Password which were used during the examination 6) The answer key will be displayed on the screen 7) Take a printout and save it on your computer 8) You can also raise objections using the same module

Candidates need to pay Rs 100 per answer to raise the objections.

The SSC conducted the CGL tier 2 examination, 2017 between February 17 and February 22, 2018 and the re-examination on March 9.