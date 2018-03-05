SSC CGL: Plea in SC seeking CBI probe into paper ‘leak’

A petition was filed in the Supreme Court on Monday seeking a CBI probe into the alleged paper leak in one of the tests of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) held last month.

The plea, mentioned before a bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, is likely to be heard on March 12.

The petition, filed by advocate ML Sharma, has sought an investigation into the allegations of leak of questions of the Combined Graduate Level (Tier-II) Examination 2018 held from February 17 to 21.

Job aspirants have been protesting since February 27, seeking a CBI investigation into the alleged paper leak.

The examination is an online test and is held to fill clerical posts in government offices.