SSC CGL: Re-examination notification issued

The Staff Selection Commission is conducting a re-examination for Paper-I (quantitative ability) of the candidates who had appeared in the CGL (Tier-II) examination 2017 across the country and Paper-I (quantitative ability) and Paper-II (English) of the candidates who had appeared at Cyber City, Patna, on February 21, 2018. The re-examination will be held on March 9, 2018.

The commission will also allow 318 affected candidates of Animate Infotech, Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, New Delhi and 156 affected candidates of Nirman Infotech, Chandigarh to re-appear in Paper II and Paper-I, respectively on March 9. The commission has taken this decision in view of the representation received by the candidates saying that they were not involved in disrupting the exam.

In a notification issued on Monday, the commission also said that appropriate action will be taken against those found responsible for disruption of the examination at Animate Infotech, Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, New Delhi, on the basis of police report.

Meanwhile, Union home minister Rajnath Singh on Monday confirmed that a CBI probe has been ordered into the alleged Staff Selection Commission (SSC) paper leak case, over which hundreds of job aspirants are picketing the commission’s office for days.

Speaking to reporters outside the Parliament, Singh said the government has accepted the demand of the protesting candidates and a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been ordered into the alleged leak of papers in the Combined Graduate Level (Tier-II) Examination 2017, held from February 17 to 22.

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Chairman Ashim Khurana had also conveyed as much in a message on Sunday, in which he spoke of “recommending” to the Department of Personnel and Training to conduct an inquiry into all the allegations.

The protesters, however, who are assembled at the CGO Complex on Lodhi Road, where the Commission’s office is housed, seemed unconvinced at the assurance and despite the order, they have not vacated the place yet.

An SSC aspirant said that the assurance of probe by the top investigation agency in this matter is not enough and there are many other issues which remain to be sorted out.

“There are many other examinees who are protesting with us over many other past discrepancies in the conduct of the examinations... This is a big protest, there are so many people...we just cannot disperse in a moment. If they want us to go then they will have to come to us and talk to us here,” Umesh Yadav, a protester, said.

The job aspirants are protesting since February 27 over an alleged paper leak which came to light during the examination on February 21. A probe by the CBI and stay on upcoming examination till the probe is over are two of the their main demands.

(With agency inputs)

Note: Visit SSC’s official website for latest news and updates.