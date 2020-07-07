e-paper
SSC CGL Tier 1 2019 final answer key released at ssc.nic.in

Candidates can download the answer key by clicking on the direct link given below and login using their User ID and password.

education Updated: Jul 07, 2020 18:56 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer key for its combined graduate level (CGL) tier- 1 exam 2019 on its official website. SSC had already declared the CGL tier 1 exam result on July 1, 2020.

However, to increase transparency SSC has now released the final answer key and question paper. The candidates can check the question paper and answer key at ssc.nic.in. The link will be active till August 8, 2020.

Click here to check SSC CGL tier 1 2019 final answer key

