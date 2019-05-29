SSC CGL Tier 1 hall ticket 2019 for all regions released, here’s direct link to download admit card

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for candidates appearing in the Combined Graduate Level Tier 1 (CGL Tier 1) examination 2019.

Candidates can download the admit card for CGL tier 1 examination from SSC’s official website. Click on the link for admit card on the top nav bar of the home page. Click on the link for the region from which you have applied. This will take you to the regional websites of SSC from where you can download your admit card. Key in the required details and your admit card will be displayed on the screen. Take a printout and keep the admit card safely.

Or click on the links given below to go to the login page of the regional websites for downloading the admit card.

Admit card for Eastern Region

Admit card for Karnataka Kerala region

Admit card for Southern Region

Admit card for North Eastern region

Admit card for Northern Region

Admit card for Western region (Mumbai)

Admit card for Madhya Pradesh Region

Admit card for Central Region

Admit card for North Western region

The SSC CGL Tier 1 exam will be held from June 4 to June 13 this year. The exam is being conducted to fill up different categories of posts in various ministries, departments, and organisations in the government. Candidates selected for appointment are liable to serve anywhere in India.

SSC will normalise the score of candidates for examinations conducted in multi- shifts for any variation in the difficulty levels of the questions in different shifts. This normalisation of scores is done on the basis of fundamental assumptions that in all multi-shift exams the distribution of abilities of candidates is the same across all shifts.

Note: Visit the official website of the SSC regularly for latest updates.

First Published: May 29, 2019 12:05 IST