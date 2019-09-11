SSC CGL Tier 2 exam analysis: Several questions repeated

education

SSC CGL Exam Tier 2 concluded today.

The Staff Selection Commission - Combined Graduate Level (SSC CGL) Examination 2018 Tier 2 examination kick started today for recruitment of staff to various posts in ministries, departments and organisations of the Government of India. The examination is scheduled to be conducted by TCS from Sept 11th, 2019 to Sept 14th 2019 in 2 shifts. The first shift will cover Maths, while the second shift will be of English. Each shift will be of two hours.

The CGL Tier 1 exam was held from June 4th to June 13th 2019. Approx. 1.5 lakh students have qualified for the Tier 2 exam and will be appearing across these four days.

In the morning Maths shift, the overall level of the examination was easy to moderate but time-consuming. The Advanced Maths section was easy to moderate in comparison to the Arithmetic section. The Data Interpretation section consisted of Radian based Pie-charts & Bar graphs based on sales of cars during 2014-19. There were no questions from Maxima & Minima. In the Arithmetic section questions on Profit & loss and Average were the toughest. A number of questions from the previous years were repeated.

Looking at the difficulty level of the paper, we can say that one can easily attempt 70-72 questions. In order to take a lead, one needs to attempt around 75-80 questions for good attempts.

All those who are yet to appear in the SSC CGL examination are advised to work on their calculation speed. You are suggested to pick the questions wisely. For instance, do not attempt a question that takes too much of your time. It is better that you skip that question and attempt 2-3 moderate questions in the same time. Remember to maximize the attempts. Do not forget to revise formulas and theorems as certain questions that do not require a pen to be raised were asked in the examination. We suggest to pay more stress on revision and avoid getting confused by learning new things in the last moment.

(The exam analysis shared above is purely prepared on the basis of the feedback shared by the SSC CGL aspirants).

(The author is Quasif Ansari ,VP and Academic Head, SSC at Gradeup, an exam preparation platform providing Live Classes through best teachers)

