Saturday, Nov 16, 2019

SSC CGL Tier-II 2017 revised results declared at ssc.nic.in, here’s how to check

Staff selection commission has declared the revised results of the Combine graduate-level recruitment examination, 2017, on Friday, November 15, 2019.

education Updated: Nov 16, 2019 11:52 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
SSC CGL Tier-II 2017 revised results. (Screengrab)
Staff selection commission has declared the revised results of the Combine graduate-level recruitment examination, 2017, on Friday, November 15, 2019. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results online at, ssc.nic.in. The SSC CGL Tier-II 2017 exam was conducted in February 2017.

As per the official notification, “However, in compliance of the Order dated 18.09.2019 of Hon’ble High Court of Delhi in WP No. 4913/2019 (Vishal Chhillar and Ors vs. UoI and Anr.), some Answer Keys of Paper IV (General Studies-Finance and Economics) of Tier-II Examination of CGLE 2017 have now been revised on the recommendations of the Expert Committees constituted by the Commission for the purpose.”

Now, after the revised result, 4015 candidates have qualified for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer. Out of 4015 candidates, 3675 candidates have already been declared as qualified for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer (as per the earlier result declared on June 6, 2018) and 340 candidates are additionally getting qualified now for these posts. Whereas, the 44 candidates who were declared as qualified in the earlier result, now are not qualified in the revised results.

List 1: (Candidates who have qualified the CGL Tier-II recruitment examination) 

List 2: (Candidates not qualified in the CGL Tier-II recruitment examination)

How to check the results:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, go to the results sections

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Go to the CGL section, appearing on the webpage

5.Click on the link available to download the revised results

6.Results in the pdf format will appear on the display screen

7.Scroll down to check your results

8.Download the results and take its print out for future reference.

Amnesty International officeJaishankarSharad PawarIPL 2020RSCIT Rajasthan Result 2019Anushka SharmaIPL 2020 Trading

