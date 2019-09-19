SSC CGL Tier-II Result 2018 likely to be announced on October 25 at ssc.nic.in

education

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 16:56 IST

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is likely to declare the results of Combined Graduate Level Tier 2 examination 2018 on October 25, 2019. Candidates who have appeared in the examinations can check their results from the official website at ssc.nic.in on October 25.

Around 15,000 candidates had qualified for Tier-II [Paper-I, Paper-II and Paper-IV General Studies, Finance and Accounts. 1,50,396 candidates have qualified for Tier-II (Paper-I and Paper-II)

A total of 8,578 candidates had qualified for Tier-II [Paper-I, Paper-II and Paper-III (Statistics)].

CGL Tier II examination was conducted from September 11 to September 13, 2019, at various centres across the region.

How to check the results:

1.Visit the official website

2.Click on the link uploaded for results

3.Key in your credentials

4.SSC CGL Tier-II result will appear on the display screen

5.Download and take its print out for any future reference.

First Published: Sep 19, 2019 16:56 IST