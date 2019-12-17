SSC CHSL 2017 final vacancy position released at ssc.nic.in, check details here

education

Staff Selection Commission has released the final vacancies of Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Sorting Assistant (JSA) and Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant posts in CHSL examination, 2017, on Monday, December 16, 2019. Candidates can check the final vacancies online at ssc.nic.in.

SSC had conducted a written test for the recruitment of Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Sorting Assistant (JSA) and Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant posts of which the result was declared on May 10, 2019. After this, the candidates who cleared the exam appeared for the skill test and document verification from August 26 to September 20, 2019.

Final vacancies:

The SSC Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level (SSC CHSL) is a nationwide exam conducted for recruitment to the posts of lower division clerk (LDC), data entry operator (DEO), postal assistants/sorting assistants (PA / SA) in various Central government departments and ministries.