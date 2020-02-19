e-paper
SSC CHSL 2018 Result for Tier 2 exam will be declared on this day, check details here

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative schedule for result declaration of various exams. According to the latest status report, the SSC CHSL exam result will be declared next week.

Feb 19, 2020
SSC CHSL 2018 result date
Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative schedule for result declaration of various exams. According to the latest status report, the SSC CHSL exam result will be declared next week.

Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) tier 1 exam was conducted by SSC from July 1 to 11 in which 13.7 lakh candidates had appeared while tier 2 exam was held on September 29, 2019. The SSC CHSL tier 2 exam result will be declared on February 25, 2020. Candidates will be able to check their results at ssc.nic.in.

Tier-II was a descriptive paper of 100 marks that was to be solved in an hour in pen and paper mode. The Paper comprised writing of an Essay of 200-250 words and a Letter/ Application of approximately 150-200 words. The minimum qualifying marks in Tier-II is 33%. The performance in Tier II would be included for preparing merit.

How to check SSC CHSL result 2018:

1) Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in

2) Click on ‘Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination, 2018 - Declaration of Result of Tier-II for appearing in Tier-II (Descriptive Paper)’

3) Click on the link for CHSL results

4) Result will be displayed on the screen

5) Take a printout and download on your computer

