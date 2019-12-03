e-paper
SSC CHSL 2019- 2020 registration process to begin today

SSC CHSL exam is conducted every year for 10+2 pass candidates or above for the posts of lower divisional clerk, junior secretariat assistant, postal assistant, sorting assistant and data entry operators for various ministries and departments.

education Updated: Dec 03, 2019 08:52 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
SSC CHSL 2019 notification to be released today
SSC CHSL 2019 notification to be released today(Hindustan Times)
         

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the official notification of combined higher secondary level (CHSL) exam today, on December 3. The notification will have important dates and details of the recruitment. With the release of the official notification, the online registration process will also begin today.

The last date to register is January 10, 2020.

Candidates will be able to download the official notification from the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Candidates between 18 and 27 years of age can apply for the posts. Relaxation in age will be provided for the reserved category applicants.

The exam will consist of a computer based test followed by a descriptive test and skill/ typing test.

