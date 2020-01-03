e-paper
Home / Education / SSC CHSL 2020 Exam: Important notification issued for aspirants at ssc.nic.in

SSC CHSL 2020 Exam: Important notification issued for aspirants at ssc.nic.in

education Updated: Jan 03, 2020 17:29 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a notification urging interested students to apply for the Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination 2019 as soon as possible.

In the notice issued on Friday, the commission said that the aspiring candidates are being advised to fill and submit their online application form for CHSL examination 2019 at the earliest and not wait for the last moment or closing date for the application.

The last date to submit the online application for SSC CHSL examination 2019 is January 10, 2020.

The commission further said that the aspirants should not wait for the last moment to apply, as their will be heavy rush on the servers .

The SSC CHSL Tier-1 examination will be held from March 16 to 27, 2020. Candidates who will qualify the tier-1 exam will appear for the tier-2 exam which is scheduled to be held on June 28, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill vacancies of Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) and Data Entry Operator (DEO) in different ministries/department/offices of the government of India and their attached and Subordinate Offices.

How to apply: 1) Visit the official website of SSC 2. Go to the login tab and click on ‘New User Register now’ 3) Fill in the required details 4) Form fill-up will take place in three stages: Filling basic details, Giving additional contact info and photo and signature upload 5. If you are a returning user, simply login 6) After registration id is created, click on the apply online tab, appearing at the top of the home page 7) Click on CHSL tab 8) Click on Apply link 9) Fill in all the required information 10) Make payment and proceed 11) Make sure you have entered your mobile number and email id to get information updates of exam and admit card 12) Download and take print out of the application form .

