SSC CHSL answer key released for Tier 1 exam, link to raise objections activated

education

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 18:17 IST

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Tuesday released the tentative answer keys and candidates’ response sheet of the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier-I exams 2018 on its official website. The examinations were held from July 1 to July 11 at different centres across the country.

Click here to go to the login page to check the answer keys and candidates’ response sheet and raise objections.

Enter the same user id and password which were used during the examination to login. The answer keys will be displayed on the screen. Candidates can raise objection/s to the answer key/s till 5pm on July 27, 2019 on payment of Rs 100 per answer. Any representation received after the due date will not be entertained.

Take a printout of the answer keys and save it on your computer for future reference.

Staff Selection Commission is holding the examination for recruitment to the posts of Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant and Data Entry Operators for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India.

First Published: Jul 23, 2019 18:17 IST