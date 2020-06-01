e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 01, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / SSC CHSL, CGL, CAPF, JE, Steno exams revised datesheet released at ssc.nic.in

SSC CHSL, CGL, CAPF, JE, Steno exams revised datesheet released at ssc.nic.in

Staff Selection Commission has released revised datesheet for CHSL, CGL, CAPF, junior engineer, stenographer, SHT and JHT exams at ssc.nic.in. Check full datesheet here.

education Updated: Jun 01, 2020 17:58 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
SSC datesheet for CHSL, CGL and other exams out
SSC datesheet for CHSL, CGL and other exams out(Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
         

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the revised tentative schedule for various examinations on its official website at ssc.nic.in. According to the revised date sheet, SSC CHSL tier 1 exam will be conducted from August 17 to 21 and August 24 to 27. SSC CGL tier 2, 2019 will be conducted from October 14 to 17.

SSC Junior Engineer Paper 1, 2019 will be conducted from September 1 to 4. SSC Selection Post Phase 8 exam will be held from September 7 to 9.

SSC Stenographer grade C and D exam 2019 will be held from September 10 to 12. The sub inspectors in Delhi Police and CAPF paper 1 2020 exams will be held from September 29 to October 1 and 5.

SSC Junior Hindi Translator, senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Exam paper 1, 2020 will be conducted on October 6.

The examinations were postponed due to the coronavirus Lockdown.

According to the official notice, the schedule is subject to the prevailing conditions and govt guidelines issued from time to time regarding handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Check full schedule here

Note: Visit official website of SSC for latest news and updates.

tags
top news
Summer crop prices hiked 50-80% for farmers in big Cabinet decision
Summer crop prices hiked 50-80% for farmers in big Cabinet decision
Govt removes 1,026 items from CAPF canteen in swadeshi push, then hits pause
Govt removes 1,026 items from CAPF canteen in swadeshi push, then hits pause
Hospitals only for Delhiites amid Covid-19 crisis? CM seeks public vote
Hospitals only for Delhiites amid Covid-19 crisis? CM seeks public vote
Live: Karnataka reports 187 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hrs
Live: Karnataka reports 187 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hrs
Elections to pending 18 Rajya Sabha seats on June 19: EC
Elections to pending 18 Rajya Sabha seats on June 19: EC
Airlines urged to keep middle seats empty or give ‘wrap-around gowns’
Airlines urged to keep middle seats empty or give ‘wrap-around gowns’
Russia to roll out its first approved Covid-19 drug next week
Russia to roll out its first approved Covid-19 drug next week
Aaditya Thackeray on unlocking Maharashtra | On The Record
Aaditya Thackeray on unlocking Maharashtra | On The Record
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaLockdown 4.0Covid-19lockdown 5.0R Madhavan BirthdayWajid KhanLockdown 5.0 restrictionsCOVID 19 Tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In