Home / Education / SSC releases important notice for CHSL, CGL skill tests, check here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released an important notice for the candidates who will appear in combined higher secondary level skill test and combined graduate level skill test.

education Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 13:49 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(PTI)
         

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released an important notice for the candidates who will appear in combined higher secondary level skill test and combined graduate level skill test.

The SSC CHSL 2018 skill test that includes typing test and DEST will be held on November 26 and CGL skill test 2018 will be held on December 18 and 19. SSC, in its notice, stated that the print out of the typed text will not be taken after the skill test (type test/DEST). The notice further reads that candidates for English Typing Test/DEST are advised to choose English (United States) as their option.

“A demo video for the said Typing Test/DEST has been uploaded on the website of the Commission in the CANDIDATES CORNER for the benefit of the candidates,” the official notice reads.

Check official notice here

