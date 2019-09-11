SSC CHSL result 2019 to be declared today at ssc.nic.in

education

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will declare the result of combined higher secondary level (CHSL) exam 2018 paper 1 today, on September 11.

SSC had earlier notified through its updated calendar that the SSC CHSL 2018 result will be released on September 11. Candidates can expect the result anytime soon on Wednesday,

SSC CHSL exam was conducted from July 1 to 11 for which over 29 lakh candidates had registered while 13 .17 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam. SSC had released the final answer keys on July 23.

How to check SSC CHSL Paper 1 2018 result :

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage click on the result link flashing under the ‘Latest News’ section

A login page will appear

Key in your login credentials and submit

Your SSC CHSL result will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out

SSC is hiring for 5789 vacancies for different posts and departments through this recruitment exam.

