SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam 2019: Marks uploaded at ssc.nic.in

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 10:43 IST

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has uploaded the marks obtained by candidates in SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam 2019. Candidates who had appeared for the combined higher secondary level (CHSL) examination 2019 can check their marks online at ssc.nic.in

SSC has already declared the SSC CHSL 2019 result for tier 1 exam along with the answer keys and question papers.

Candidates can check their marks obtained in SSC CHSL by October 12, 2019 only.

SSC CHSL tier 1 exam was conducted in computer based test (CBT) mode from July 1 to 11, 2019.

Here’s the direct link to check your SSC CHSL marks:

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in

Go to the login tab

Key in your login credentials and submit

You will get a link to check your marks obtained

