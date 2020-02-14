e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 14, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / SSC CPO Paper 1 result 2019 to be declared today

SSC CPO Paper 1 result 2019 to be declared today

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to declare the results of CPO paper 1 exam. According to the recent status report released by SSC, the tentative date of result of SSC CPO paper 1 is February 14.

education Updated: Feb 14, 2020 12:04 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
SSC CPO Paper 1 result
SSC CPO Paper 1 result (Kunal Patil/HT Photo)
         

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to declare the results of CPO paper 1 exam. According to the recent status report released by SSC, the tentative date of result of SSC CPO paper 1 is February 14.

SSC has already released the answer key and response sheet for Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPF and Assistant Sub- Inspector in CISF recruitment Paper 1 (Central Police Organisation (CPO) examination.

SSC had conducted the Paper I of the Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspectors in CISF (CPO) Examination 2019 from December 9, 2019 to December 13, 2019 and on December 30.

‘How to check SSC CPO paper 1 result:

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in

Click on the result link on the homepage

Key in your login credentials

Your result will be displayed on screen

tags
top news
Arvind Kejriwal invites PM Narendra Modi to his oath-taking ceremony on Sunday
Arvind Kejriwal invites PM Narendra Modi to his oath-taking ceremony on Sunday
NSA slapped on Dr Kafeel Khan for speech during anti-CAA protest
NSA slapped on Dr Kafeel Khan for speech during anti-CAA protest
Bag with power bank triggers security scare at Supreme Court
Bag with power bank triggers security scare at Supreme Court
Love, lust, heartache: Secret dating lives of young Saudis
Love, lust, heartache: Secret dating lives of young Saudis
Smartphone companies should stop selling smartphones below Rs 5,000
Smartphone companies should stop selling smartphones below Rs 5,000
Lamborghini on EMIs? Why more and more millionaires are paying in breaks
Lamborghini on EMIs? Why more and more millionaires are paying in breaks
0,0,1 - India rocked, big problem ahead of New Zealand Test series
0,0,1 - India rocked, big problem ahead of New Zealand Test series
Coronavirus scare: Separating facts from fiction
Coronavirus scare: Separating facts from fiction
trending topics
Pulwama AttackLove Aaj Kal Movie ReviewIndia vs New ZealandBalakot StrikesOmar AbdullahValentine’s Day WhatsApp stickers

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News