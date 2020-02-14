SSC CPO Paper 1 result 2019 to be declared today

education

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 12:04 IST

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to declare the results of CPO paper 1 exam. According to the recent status report released by SSC, the tentative date of result of SSC CPO paper 1 is February 14.

SSC has already released the answer key and response sheet for Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPF and Assistant Sub- Inspector in CISF recruitment Paper 1 (Central Police Organisation (CPO) examination.

SSC had conducted the Paper I of the Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspectors in CISF (CPO) Examination 2019 from December 9, 2019 to December 13, 2019 and on December 30.

‘How to check SSC CPO paper 1 result:

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in

Click on the result link on the homepage

Key in your login credentials

Your result will be displayed on screen